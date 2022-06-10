Jurassic World Dominion's Jeff Goldblum Compares Working With Laura Dern and Sam Neill Again to a High School Reunion

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion is being released next month, and fans are especially excited to see the return of original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). This will mark Goldblum's fourth movie in the franchise. After starring in the original, he went on to lead The Lost World: Jurassic Park and make a cameo appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Both Neill and Dern appeared in Jurassic Park III, which means Dominion will be the first time all three are together again since the original. This week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Goldblum, who compared making the movie to a high school reunion.

"It's great. I've never been to a high school reunion or a school reunion, but I can imagine it's not... I think I'm spoiled. It's not going to be this good," Goldblum shared. "Because we had such an unforgettable, life-changing time. We were directed by Steven Spielberg. We wound up in a movie that became popular, that people got a big kick out of over the last couple of decades. I see their excited faces. It made a big difference, changed our lives, and my friendship with them changed my life, so seeing them... It really did, and seeing them again was unbelievable."

He added, "And we were like, '... Here we are. Remember when... And here's our assignment. We've got to do something that doesn't let anybody down, including ourselves. How do we do that?' Luckily, we had our great guide and director Colin Trevorrow, who had been thinking about it for a long time, had come up with something with Emily Carmichael, and we did it."

In a previous interview, Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.