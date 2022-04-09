Jurassic World Dominion Director Says New Dinosaur Is “Like The Joker”





Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow says that one of the new dinosaurs in the movie is “like the joker.” Empire Magazine released a new image of the creature called the Giga today. In a an interview with the filmmaker, he likened the dinosaur’s destructive mindset to The Clown Prince of Crime. “I wanted something that felt like the Joker,” Trevorrow teased. “It just wants to watch the world burn.” To be fair, Dominion is setting up to be a wildly different entry in the beloved franchise. These giant animals are out in the real world now. As that wild teaser trailer showed, that was going too have a pronounced effect on society at large. Obviously, there were going to be dinosaurs that don’t care too much about our rules and order. However, the quote renders a funny vision in your head of a Giga running around with green hair and face makeup threatening society. Check it out down below.

In some recent comments to the press, the director spoke about how this was the entry in the franchise he’s been waiting for this entire time. While Jurassic World was a celebration of everything Jurassic Park and Fallen Kingdom felt like a riff on the subsequent sequels, Dominion is poised to add something special to the franchise’s lore.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told the media. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Here’s how Universal Pictures describes the upcoming film: “This summer, experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Oscar®-winner Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe.”

“From Jurassic World architect and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

