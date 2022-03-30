Jurassic World: Dominion Star Jeff Goldblum Cosplays As the Joker in New Photo

When it comes to Batman’s biggest foe, many actors have taken on the role of the Joker over the years. Both Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix earned Academy Awards for their portrayals of the DC villain, and many other big names have donned the iconic Joker look ranging from Jack Nicholson to Jared Leto. Recently, Eternals star Barry Keoghan was heard voicing the character in The Batman, and a newly-released deleted scene provided a closer look at his take on the Clown Prince of Crime. When it comes to fan-casting the part of the Joker, there’s one actor we never knew we needed in the role. Jurassic World: Dominion star Jeff Goldblum took to Instagram this week to show off his very own Joker cosplay.

“Get u a man who can do both… from birthday party Dad on Saturday to Oscar Sunday. 🤡😎,” Goldblum wrote. You can check out the photo in his post below:

As for the future of the Joker, The Batman director Matt Reeves previously said he wasn’t teasing a sequel with his Joker scene. This week also saw the news that the follow-up to Phoenix’s Joker will likely take longer than expected as writer/director Todd Phillips has yet to turn in a draft for the sequel.

As for Jurassic World: Dominion, Goldblum will be reuniting with his Jurassic Park co-stars, Larua Dern and Sam Neill. In a previous interview, director Colin Trevorrow explained why they waited so long to bring back the original trio.

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow told reporters. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 10th.