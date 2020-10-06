Jurassic World: Dominion Delays Release to 2022

✖

Jurassic World: Dominion has been moved from its June 2021 release date to one almost exactly one year later, in June 2022. With cinemas around the country shutting back down, another increase in nationwide coronavirus infections in the United States, and no clear end in sight to the panemic in the country that represents a huge chunk of the global box office, studios are hedging their bets. Yesterday, Warner Bros. moved a number of its biggest movies back to later in 2021 all the way through 2023 for the Shazam! sequel. And as big movies are moved, creating a bottleneck where other big movies were already scheduled, the overall release slate remains in flux.

Jurassic World: Dominion was one of the first major productions to go back to filming after restrictions started to be lifted during the most dangerous months of the pandemic. The film boasted of its on-set safety standards, but it isn't regulations or production that is holding its release back at this point. Rather, it's difficult to know when a movie that needs to make several hundred million dollars in order to turn a profit, might realistically open in the U.S. and hope to attract that kind of crowd.

The studio announced the change via Twitter, along with a look at a newly-redated poster for the film. You can see it below.

Regal Cinemas announced yesterday that they would be closing their doors until it becomes economically feasible to turn a profit -- something that has been hard with screenings that are mostly reissues of older movies audiences already have at home. Of course, some of those -- especially movies that are part of hugely popular franchises, like Jurassic Park, The Empire Strikes Back, and Iron Man -- have a lot of potential to attract new viewers to the big screen, but those numbers will be limited until consumer confidence returns more fully.

The Jurassic Park trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern will return to the screen together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in Jurassic World: Dominion, currently in production. While Goldblum appeared in The Lost World (the second film in the series) and had a small part in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, he had not appeared onscreen with Darn and Neil, whose only previous return to the franchise was in Jurassic Park III.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in theaters on June 10, 2020.