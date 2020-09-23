Jurassic World: Dominion Director Says Fans Are "Underestimating" Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill's Roles

✖

Jurassic Park has been part of our pop culture lexicon for three decades now, inspiring awe and terror in the hearts of countless fans. The franchise has expanded over the course of multiple movies, tie-in material, and the new Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. All of this is set to culminate in a significant way with Jurassic World: Dominion, a new film that will not only continue the events of the Jurassic World series, but also feature a reunion between Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), who have not shared the screen together since Jurassic Park. ComicBook.com recently got to participate in a roundtable interview surrounding Camp Cretaceous, where Dominion director and co-writer Colin Trevorrow teased what fans can expect from the film, especially when it comes to the reunion between the original trio.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning," Trevorrow told reporters. "It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me. I'm having the time of my life."

This news will surely excite diehard fans of the Jurassic franchise, especially given how much social media fervor has surrounded the mere idea of Dern, Neill, and Goldblum reuniting. With the plot of Dominion still relatively under wraps, the notion that the original stars will have a significant role in the film will surely fuel more speculation.

"The first thing that we shot ... it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were — I can't tell you much — but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space," Goldblum explained in a recent interview. "You'll see — it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can't even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before. We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way."

Dominion will also see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, Omar Sy as Barry Sembène, Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, and Campbell Scott as Dr. Lewis Dodgson. Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, Mamoudou Athie, and DeWanda Wise have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021.