Jurassic World: Dominion Stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill Reunite on Set to Encourage Voting

The three main stars of the original Jurassic Park film haven't been featured in the dinosaur franchise since that first film was released back in 1993. Jeff Goldbum appeared in The Lost World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Laura Dern and Sam Neill returned for Jurassic Park III. However, the trio hasn't appeared in the same film together in nearly 30 years. That will change next summer with the release of Jurassic World: Dominion, which will see all three of their characters back in action. On Tuesday, Dern shared a photo from the set alongside her two Jurassic Park co-stars, using her platform to encourage folks to vote.

Dern posted the photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning, and it features all three actors wearing gray "vote" shirts. Dern and Neill have masks that also dons the word "vote," while Goldblum has a Jurassic Park-themed mask with the classic phrase "Clever Girl."

"It's National Voter Registration Day," Dern wrote in the post. "Make sure you and your co-workers are signed up to vote. I did!! The future is voting."

If you need to register to vote, or check to see if you're already registered, you can head over to Vote.org to get it all taken care of. The entire process only takes a couple of minutes, according to the website. The cut-off for registration in many states is in the middle of October, so plan accordingly.

For Jurassic World: Dominion, Dern, Neill, and Golblum will be joining the current Jurassic World cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, and DeWanda Wise. Also returning to the fray is BD Wong, who has appeared in both generations of the franchise. Jurassic World: Dominion is being directed by Colin Trevorrow, from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021.