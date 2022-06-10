Jurassic World Dominion Star Reveals What It's Like Working with Animatronic Dinosaurs

✖

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres tomorrow night, and the new movie will see the return of many franchise stars ranging from Jurassic World's Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing ) to Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). When Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was released in 2018, it introduced Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, who plays an important role in Dominion. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Sermon, and we asked about the new movie's animatronic dinosaurs. According to director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion has more animatronics than the previous two movies combined.

"Oh, completely, completely," Sermon replied when asked if the more realistic dinosaurs change the set's atmosphere. "I think that a lot of the fear that the cast feels in the film is real. It's genuine. Though the animatronics, they're terrifying, I mean, numerous times I've forgotten that there were people inside, and they'd cut the cameras and then the animatronics would start moving, I'd literally have a heart attack. But yeah, it was really, really helpful, especially to have them on set, and to have something to look at, and to have something organic to react with."

"No, I mean, I felt like I had to, and I felt like at a certain point, not only are we honoring Jurassic Park by bringing back these characters, but we're honoring the way that it was made and how handmade the whole thing was," Trevorrow explained to ComicBook.com. "And so, we have more animatronics in this movie than both of our other movies combined. And I really wanted to create a scenario where you couldn't really tell when it went from digital back to animatronic and it felt so seamless that you just forgot it and accepted that they were real."

In Dominion, Maisie is very much the driving force of the film, so we asked Sermon if she felt any pressure when making the movie.

"Well, I mean, you would expect there to have been a lot of pressure, but there wasn't really any. And I think that's another one of the great things about kind of working on Dominion was that it was just such a comfortable environment that I didn't really have the pressure. I mean, I felt like if there was a question that I had to ask, I could ask it. If I wanted some help, I could ask for it. And yeah, I think that was something that was really great about having that was that I just didn't really feel the pressure. I mean, looking back, I probably should have a bit."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be released in the United States on June 10th.