Jurassic World Dominion Welcomes DeWanda Wise In New Photo





Jurassic World Dominion introduced the fans to DeWanda Wise in the latest photo from the film. On Twitter, the movie’s account showed off the actress and Christ Pratt facing down some sort of dinosaur. Curiously, it’s snowing in the photo and they’ve got knives out at the ready. The Guardians of the Galaxy star is back as Owen Brady. On Instagram, Wise wrote, “She’s resourceful, scrappy, Adventure-loving newest Mesozoic HERO. Can’t wait for you to meet her in 5 months!” The teaser for Dominion had the Internet hyped for the film. It’s clear that this sequel will go towards even bigger spectacle than the previous entries did. (Still having dreams about that bit with the drive-in theater. What a sequence.) However, those Dinos aren’t going to be the only familiar faces present.

Trevorrow explained why there are so many familiar faces in this installment during another interview. A lot of fans are happy about the returns, but wondered what took so long.

https://twitter.com/JurassicWorld/status/1479622128810999817?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning,” Trevorrow began. “It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. And I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble, and that [includes] the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before, and have not been able to witness until now. It’s very exciting for me. I’m having the time of my life.”

“Dominion is set all over the world, through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow. It’s exciting to see these creatures navigate environments that they weren’t built to survive in. They grew up in a theme park and now they’re here,” director Colin Trevorrow observed. “He’s not too far from where the dinosaurs got out in the last film,” he said of Pratt. “The Parasaurs are in danger of being poached. There’s a lot of shady types out there who want to get their hands on dinosaurs, so he’s working to protect them.”

