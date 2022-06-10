Jurassic World Dominion Stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrate Box Office Milestone

After four months of being in theatres, Jurassic World Dominion finally reached $1 billion at the global box office. The new movie ended up having the worst critics score of the entire franchise on Rotten Tomatoes with a 29%. However, Dominion fared much better with audiences. The threequel earned a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and its CinemaScore is an impressive A-. In honor of the movie's box office success, both Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) took to Instagram to celebrate.

"A billion kisses to everyone who watched and supported #JurassicWorldDominion – we officially crossed $1 BILLION at the global box office!! As someone who, like so many others, poured my heart and soul into making these movies, it means the world how you all showed up. ⁣While none of us definitively know what is ahead, we do know that we would've never been able to make these films without the support of Jurassic fans.⁣ I've been texting with the cast and director today, all of us cheering that the film reached this incredible milestone in theaters. It's no small feat. Again and again we are expressing to each other how grateful we feel for the experience, for one another, and above all, for the audience. Thank you ❤️⁣," Howard shared. You can view her post below:

"Jurassic World Dominion crossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office... Here's a look behind the scenes," Pratt captioned his post. You can check out his silly video below:

This week, it was revealed by Metro that Howard was asked to lose weight for the movie, but director Colin Trevorrow came to the star's defense. Metro asked Howard what she hopes Jurassic World: Dominion will mean for women's representation in action movies, and Howard replied with the following:

"What being in this third film allowed, how do I say this, how do I say this, how do I say this... [I've] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema." She added, "On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me... because the conversation came up again, 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight,' he was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film' and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting."

She added, "So I'm really thrilled [at] all the action I got to do, and I got to do it with my body, she was at her maximum strength, and I hope it is just yet another indication of what's possible."

Jurassic World: Dominion is out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and available on Peacock.