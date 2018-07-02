‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Close to Passing $1 Billion Worldwide

It isn’t just the dinosaurs that are huge when it comes to Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, it’s the box office as well. According to Box Office Mojo, the Jurassic World sequel is close to passing $1 billion at the global box office.

As of this writing, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is sitting at $932 billion worldwide. That monster total breaks down to $264.8 million domestic and $667.6 overseas. The film will also claim the top spot at the domestic box office for its second weekend, trailed by Incredibles 2, Uncle Drew, and Sicario 2: Day of the Soldado.

When Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom does cross the billion mark at the box office, it will make the film the third this year to do so. Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther are currently the only two films to have reached that milestone thus far this year and of those two, Avengers: Infinity War is currently sitting at over $2 billion.

When it comes to competing with films within its own franchise, while Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s box office numbers are impressive it does still have a long way to go to match the success of its predecessor, Jurassic World. That film closed out its theatrical run at $1.6 billion gross in 2015, with $208 million of that being the then-record being the record for biggest all-time domestic opening.

Wherever Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ends up in comparison to Jurassic World and the box office, one thing is certain. The film has proven itself successful enough that a third film in the Jurassic World series has already been confirmed with the third installment of the franchise due in theaters on June 11, 2021.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is in theatres now. Jurassic World 3 will hit theaters on June 11, 2021.