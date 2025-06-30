Jurassic World Rebirth Rotten Tomatoes Score Secures Impressive Ranking in the Franchise

Jurassic World Rebirth already sports a 58% Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is not necessarily excellent, but it’s impressive for this franchise at this stage. This is the seventh Jurassic movie overall, and the fourth of the Jurassic World reboot series — though the previous three definitely formed a trilogy, while this one stands apart. Rebirth is now the third-highest rated Jurassic movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and it scored much higher than the two movies that immediately preceded it. Fans will be able to make up their own minds when the movie hits theaters in the U.S. on July 2nd.

Jurassic World Rebirth is not available to general audiences yet, but plenty of critics have now seen it at pre-release screenings, or at the world premiere in London earlier this month. The reviews circulating so far say that this movie does a better job of capturing the spirit of the franchise than the other recent installments, but ultimately, it made some viewers question if there was anything left to explore in this premise at all.

Keep in mind that Rotten Tomatoes’ score represents the percentage of reviews that were counted as positive overall, and not an actual rating for the movie. The aggregator has accumulated reviews of Jurassic World Rebirth from 76 trusted critics, and determined that 44 of them were positive, and 32 were negative. Among those reviews is a wide range of ratings for the movie, and opinions on what worked and what didn’t. The website no longer presents an average score for movies.

This already gives it a high ranking within its franchise, too. At the front of the pack is the original Jurassic Park with a 91% Fresh score, followed by Jurassic World at 72%. Rebirth is next, followed by The Lost World: Jurassic Park at 52%, then Jurassic Park III at 49%. The latter two movies in the sequel trilogy trail behind at 47% for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and 29% for Jurassic World Dominion.

Taken all together, the aggregate score and its ranking within the franchise seem like good news for Rebirth, but from another perspective, the wide range of reactions with no consensus is a bit ominous. In particular, the sentiment that there may be nothing new to explore within this premise is a bit alarming. Even if that’s not true, the fact is that studios rely on major franchises like these for bankable nostalgia. If the only hope for the Jurassic series is to evolve into something new, it may not get the chance.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd in the U.S. The six previous movies are streaming now on Peacock.