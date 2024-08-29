Jurassic World: Rebirth — Scarlett Johansson’s Reboot Gets New Title and Poster

Universal Pictures has released a motion poster for Jurassic World: Rebirth, the latest installment in the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise and the first set in a new era of the park. The movie, which stars Scarlett Johansson, is set for release in theaters on July 2, 2025. July 4th weekend is usually a big moviegoing weekend, and one perfect for a family-oriented crowd-pleaser like Jurassic World. It’s going to be a busy summer for some of the biggest franchises in Hollywood, with Marvel dropping Fantastic Four: First Steps and Warner Bros. releasing James Gunn’s Superman.

You can see the poster (along with a short musical sting and reveal) below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” Johansson told ComicBook in an interview earlier this year. “It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

She has been welcomed with open arms, including by franchise veteran (and Johansson’s fellow Marvel Studios actor) Jeff Godlblum, who provided her with a welcoming video message.

What Is the New Jurassic World Movie About?

Here’s the official synopsis for the new film:

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora’s most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben’s family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs’ crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer’s blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is scheduled to open in theaters on July 2, 2025.