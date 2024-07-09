Jurassic Park Star Jeff Goldblum Shares Video Message Welcoming Scarlett Johansson to Franchise

A new chapter is on the horizon for the Jurassic franchise, with Gareth Edwards helming a currently-untitled Jurassic World film for next summer. The project’s massive ensemble cast includes former Marvel star Scarlett Johansson, who has been cast in the film in a currently-unknown role. While we’ll have to wait a little while longer to figure out exactly what Johansson will bring to the iconic franchise, it looks like she has already gotten an endorsement from one of its former stars. During a recent appearance on The Today Show, Johansson was addressed via video message by Jeff Goldblum, who stars in the Jurassic franchise as fan-favorite character Dr. Ian Malcolm. In the video message, Goldblum offers well wishes to Johansson about the project, and joked that she shouldn’t “get eaten” in the film “unless” she wants to.

“Dr. Johansson, this is Jeff Goldblum,” Goldblum says in his video message. “Here’s what I want to say to you. This I know: Scarlett will find a way. Don’t get eaten, unless you want to. I love you.”

What Is the New Jurassic World Movie About?

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Jurassic World movie, which is being written by original franchise screenwriter David Koepp. The film will star Johansson alongside Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda.

“I’m an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” Johansson told ComicBook in an interview earlier this year. “It’s one of the first films I remember seeing in the theater. I remember seeing it so vividly. It was like life-changing. It was mind-blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”

“I’m such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it,” Johansson added. “I’m just like, I can’t even, I’m pinching myself. I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it.”

The new Jurassic World movie is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 2, 2025.