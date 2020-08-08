WarnerMedia Just Fired Zack Snyder's Justice League's Biggest Champion

✖

Zack Snyder's take on Justice League has been a long time coming and now, one of the executives that helped usher in the director's cut has suddenly found himself without a role at the company. Friday afternoon, WarnerMedia sent an internal memo to employees to announce a corporate leadership overhaul, revealing HBO Max head Bob Greenblatt was one of the executives let go by the company. Along with Greenblatt, TNT, TBS, and TruTV content head Kevin Reilly also got the pink slip as WarnerMedia looks to consolidate roles within the company's leadership.

Earlier this year, Greenblatt was the Warner executive to officially announce the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, revealing at the time the effort is costing HBO Max well north of $30 million to finish the film as Snyder originally envisioned. "...it isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out," Greenblatt explained on Vox's Recode podcast in May. "It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including…new VFX shots, it’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive... I’ll just say I wish it was just 30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex."

As it stands now, there's no need for fans of the Snyder Cut to panic — all systems still seem to be moving forward, especially as Snyder himself continues showing sneak peeks of the changes he's bringing to the film.

In the initial press release announcing the project, Greenblatt revealed he worked with the team at Warner Brothers Pictures to orchestrate the deal for the highly-anticipated movie.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack's ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren't for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures," Greenblatt said in a statement announcing Zack Snyder' Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date from HBO Max.

Cover photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.