Movies Justice League Dark Could Fit Into Man Of Steel Universe While Marvel Studios has set all its superhero properties in the same universe, Warner Bros. has […] By Scott Johnson April 6, 2018, 2:20pm X Facebook Justice League Dark Get More: Movie Trailers, Movies Blog Videos by ComicBook.com Tagged:Guillermon Del Toro, Justice League Dark (Live Action), Justice League Dark (TVShow), Movies Related Posts Power Rangers 10.30.24 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind Reveals Release Date and Epic New Trailer Horror 10.30.24 Best Horror Movies to See in Theaters This Halloween Gaming 10.30.24 Death Note Deserves Better Games Horror 10.30.24 This Is Netflix’s Highest Rated Horror Movie, According to Rotten Tomatoes