Justice League Star Explains Why Zack Snyder Is in a "Class of His Own"

Since making his directorial debut with 2004's Dawn of the Dead remake, Zack Snyder has steadily become one of the most popular filmmakers in pop culture. The director followed the horror feature — which was written by Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn, by the way — with movies like 300 and Watchmen. That all led directly to launching the DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Now, after a massive fan campaign, Snyder is going to be able to bring his full vision of Justice League to life in a four-hour director's cut that will debut on HBO Max next month. According to Zack Snyder's Justice League star Harry Lennix, that's ultimately something that helps put Snyder into a "class of his own."

"Zack is a really good director and I think that he had some sort of a way in making his reality come to fruition by knowing how to talk to actors playing otherworldly beings and metaphysical people who were given a human form. Directing demigods, effectively," Lennix tells ComicBook.com.

The Blacklist star added, "I think in any case, the way he can humanize that which is, generally speaking, hyperreal, I think makes him really in a class of his own."

The fabled Justice League "Snyder Cut" has become a pop culture phenomenon ever since Snyder originally parted the property and allowed Joss Whedon to take the reins on the theatrical release of the film. Now, the director has beefed his version of the flick up even further, bringing in other characters like Jared Leto's Joker for unspecified roles.

"I wanted to of course honor what had been created with him because I thought it was really cool," Snyder told Beyond the Trailer regarding the Suicide Squad character. "But also in [Justice League], I'm not going to tell you what happens in the little scene, but some water has gone under the proverbial bridge between when last we saw Joker and this appearance. So he's made some...he's a road-weary Joker, I guess that's a way of saying it."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set for release on March 18th on HBO Max while the theatrical release is now available to stream on the service.

