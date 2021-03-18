Justice League Movie Poster Easter Eggs Feel Like an Infinite Crisis Shout-Out

✖

When Zack Snyder's Justice League got a trio of new posters last week, it became clear pretty quickly that Snyder was giving a shout-out to Superman #75, the 1992 issue best known as "The Death of Superman." The instantly-memorable cover of that comic clearly influenced one of the three images, and of course, there have been plenty of other things it has influenced over the years. Like what? Well, one thing is Infinite Crisis #6, which featured the torn t-shirt of Superboy (Conner Kent), who died in that issue fighting Superboy-Prime. On the ground around where Superboy prime stood (and the tattered shirt fluttered in the wind) were a batarang, Green Lantern's battery, and Wonder Woman's crown.

The new poster doesn't have those exact items, but along with the "Justice League" banner tattered and blowing in the wind like Superman's cape, Wonder Woman's shield makes an appearance, along with Batman's cowl and Aquaman's quindent. Unlike in the Infinite Crisis cover, there isn't color to help you spot the Easter eggs, which means that we may have missed some.

You can see them below, compared side by side with the Infinite Crisis cover.

Besides its link to "The Death of Superman" -- the actual death part of which played out in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, compelte with a shot that was a direct homage to the cover of The Adventures of Superman #498 -- Snyder's vision for Justice League also includes Superman returning from the dead and, rather than his standard Superman costume, wearing a black-and-silver Kryptonian "recovery" suit that helps his body get back up to speed. That imagery hailed from the "Death and Return of Superman" stories from the comics as well.

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be available to stream on HBO Max on March 18.