Justice League Star Ray Fisher Speaks Out on Joss Whedon Investigation

Justice League star Ray Fisher has spoken out on the Joss Whedon investigation. Last night, trade reports indicated that WarnerMedia had concluded it’s internal process surrounding the alleged misconduct. Remedial action is underway for those found at fault and the Cyborg actor wanted to thank everyone involved in the process for coming forward and sharing their stories. A lot of headlines have been written over Fisher’s motivations and the possible reasons for his allegations. But, WarnerMedia’s findings and statement seem to indicate that the star was not alone in believing there needed to be some accountability for what happened on set. The company wrote a statement to Variety, “WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.”

“Over 80 people were interviewed for @WarnerMedia’s Justice League investigation,” Fisher wrote. “A fair, thorough, and protected process for witnesses was the first (and most important) step. Ensuring that action is taken is the next. Thank you to all who lent their voice! A>E”

Last night, Fisher briefly addressed the Variety report last night and shared WarnerMedia’s statement to him specifically at the moment.

He wrote, “The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today: - The investigation of Justice League is now complete. - It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.) -And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): ‘WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it’s employees and partners.’”

“There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found. Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way. More soon. A>E,” Fisher added.

This all began when the Cyborg actor had critical comments about Whedon’s behavior on set, which he elaborated on with Forbes this summer.

“I always suspected that race was a determining factor for the way that things went down, but it wasn’t until this past summer that I was able to prove it,” he told them. “Race was just one of the issues with the reshoot process. There were massive blowups, threats, coercion, taunting, unsafe work conditions, belittling, and gaslighting like you wouldn’t believe.”

"What set my soul on fire and forced me to speak out about Joss Whedon this summer was my becoming informed that Joss had ordered that the complexion of an actor of color be changed in post-production because he didn’t like the color of their skin tone," Fisher continued. "Man, with everything 2020’s been, that was the tipping point for me."

