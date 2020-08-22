Justice League's Ray Fisher Teases Snyder Cut at DC FanDome

✖

One of the most heavily anticipated panels at DC FanDome is The Snyder Cut panel, which kicks off at 5:30 PM ET. The panel will hopefully have plenty of footage from Snyder's much-anticipated version of the film and plenty of the film's cast to talk all things Justice Leauge, and that will definitely include Cyborg himself Ray Fisher. Fisher is already getting hyped for the event, sharing a photo of himself on Twitter with a Zack Snyder's Justice League hoodie on and sunglasses. He included the caption "Ready. #ZSJL #TheSnydercut #dcfandome #BORGLIFE" with the photo, which you can see below.

Fisher has been a big supporter of Snyder and his version of Justice League and has not been shy about sharing what a cluster the film was after Snyder was replaced with Joss Whedon. Now we will see what Snyder's vision for the film looked like before he departed, and fans are eager to see more of not only Fisher, but also elements like Black Suit Superman, Darkseid, Green Lantern, and more.

The project is not just being released as is though, as WB is putting quite a bit of money into finishing it properly, and it will be one of the most anticipated projects on their HBO Max streaming service as a result.

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

"Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of Justice League," said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. "This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut."

The wait is almost over to see more from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and you can watch it all unfold at DC FanDome at 5:30 PM EST!

