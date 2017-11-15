Justice League Fans Share Support for Ray Fisher Following Exit From The Flash

Cyborg actor Ray Fisher began sharing claims about how he was mistreated on the set of Justice League following Zack Snyder's departure from the project, noting that reshoot director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada had to be held accountable for their actions. Despite an investigation into these allegations being conducted by WarnerMedia, Fisher took to Twitter to confirm that the studio was removing him from The Flash. Reports have been circulating for months about what the character's involvement would be in the adventure, with Fisher confirming that he was slated to have a substantial role in the upcoming endeavor.

Fan reactions to the situation have been mixed, as some fans have been left curious about the results of the investigation, but a large number of Fisher's supporters have taken to social media to express that they're on the actor's side, rallying around the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher.

