Justice League Fans Share Support for Ray Fisher Following Exit From The Flash
Cyborg actor Ray Fisher began sharing claims about how he was mistreated on the set of Justice League following Zack Snyder's departure from the project, noting that reshoot director Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Walter Hamada had to be held accountable for their actions. Despite an investigation into these allegations being conducted by WarnerMedia, Fisher took to Twitter to confirm that the studio was removing him from The Flash. Reports have been circulating for months about what the character's involvement would be in the adventure, with Fisher confirming that he was slated to have a substantial role in the upcoming endeavor.
Fan reactions to the situation have been mixed, as some fans have been left curious about the results of the investigation, but a large number of Fisher's supporters have taken to social media to express that they're on the actor's side, rallying around the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher.
Our Cyborg
The heart of Zack Snyder's Justice League, this March!#IStandWithRayFisher#RayFisherIsOurCyborg pic.twitter.com/A2NJJffeS0— -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) January 13, 2021
Astonishing
Ray Fisher's integrity and courage is astonishing. A true hero. #IstandwithRayFisher
A>E
WB y Hamada 😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/TT1qNap0Tc— #IstandwithRayFisher (@DCFUnited) January 14, 2021
Brave and Courageous
Ray Fisher is a victim of abuse, racism, and gaslighting in the workplace.
He shouldn't have to keep repeating the same painful story over, and over.
He shouldn't have to be so brave, and courageous.
But he is.
WB get Hamada out. #IStandWithRayFisher— meg. (@wondermeg_) January 14, 2021
Disgusting and Backwards
This is so disgusting and backwards. #IStandWithRayFisher #BoycottTheFlashMovie
This got Ray This got James— Mercury#GBTZ (@theSNYDERVERSE) January 14, 2021
Fisher fired Gunn hired by
from The Flash WB and rehired
by Disney pic.twitter.com/gRtD5goT6M
What Will It Take?
Ray lost his role in The Flash and may never play Cyborg again but checkmarks swear that he's lying for attention. Even after Jason, Gal and numerous people who worked on JL confirmed his claims. What's it going to take to believe him? #IStandWithRayFisher— donnia (@fincherism) January 14, 2021
Deserves the Universe
this man deserves the whole damn universe I love him so much #IstandwithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/6gFyegzwSy— jamal ❄️ (@reggiegotlag) January 14, 2021
Love and Respect
Out of love and respect for Ray Fisher, We will not support or promote The Flash. We are extremely proud of Ray for standing up for what he believes in and staying committed. #IstandwithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/Z1myfuJnw1— Best of Zack Snyder (@bestofsnyder) January 14, 2021
True King
Ray Fisher is a true king.#IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/xUdZ40FmbI— Luke (@qLxke_) January 13, 2021
Let That Sink In
A black man was just fired from a film full of a mostly white cast. All because he exposed his abusive and racist bosses and those that wanted to cover it up.
Let that sink in. #JusticeForRayFisher#IStandWithRayFisher pic.twitter.com/gXpChgvX6c— Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 14, 2021
Mad Props
Mad props to @ray8fisher for fighting for what he believes is right, dude has his values and is willing to go till the end no matter the consequences, that's something that you rarely see these days. That said, #IStandWithRayFisher. pic.twitter.com/2Nukh8kFRx— Fran ☃️🇪🇸 (@Dailter_Fran) January 13, 2021