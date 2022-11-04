The Flash: Ray Fisher Says Warner Bros. Officially Moving on From Cyborg in Essay About DC Boss

✖

Ray Fisher says that Warner Bros. is officially moving on from Cyborg and wrote about it in a scathing letter about the DC Comics boss. It’s been no secret that there has been tension between the prospective The Flash star and management at the company. His call for an investigation into Joss Whedon’s behavior on the set of Justice League prompted a full process at Warner Bros. Now, he’s been reportedly written out of the upcoming Flash film and Fisher is letting his fans get the news from him directly. Cyborg was reportedly a large part of the movie alongside Ezra Miller’s hero. A lot of people are upset that they are losing another part of Zack Snyder’s DCEU cast. But, Warner Bros. Pictures has made their decision. Fisher is obviously disappointed, and doesn’t completely agree. Now, his hands are a bit tied and he wants fans to know that he believes Walter Hamada interfered in the investigation.

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash,” Fisher began. “I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising. Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo—and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

“On December 30th 2020, I made it clear that I cannot—with a clear conscience—participate in any production associated with the current President of DC Films, Walter Hamada,” he continued. “The reasoning behind that declaration was twofold: 1) Walter’s purposeful attempt to undermine the Justice League investigation in order to protect his friend, and former co-president, Geoff Johns. 2) Walter’s attempt to protect himself by contributing to the public dissemination of lies and misinformation about myself and the Justice League investigation in Warner Bros. Picture’ September 4th statement to The Wrap.”

“Bear in mind, Walter Hamada interfering with the Justice League investigation is a completely separate issue than the investigation itself,” Fisher added. “And while Walter’s behavior was not a point of focus for the investigation of the Justice League reshoots, his dangerous and enabling actions during the investigation process must be called to account.”