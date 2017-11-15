Zack Snyder's Justice League: Darkseid Actor Hopeful to Return for New Projects

✖

If Ray Porter gets his way, he'll be back playing Darkseid sooner rather than later. At one point, the actor was set to play the cosmic villain in an extensive role in the DC Extended Universe, beginning with an appearance in the two-part Justice League. After Zack Snyder parted ways with the project, however, Porter's part was cut from the theatrical release. Luckily for he and fans of the character, Snyder and Porter are both returning for Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Darkseid will most definitely have a role.

In a recent interview with Geek House Show, Porter said he'd love to return to the role, even hinting that he hopes the "Snyder Cut" stokes the fire with the fandom and they clamor for more.

“I hope so. I would like that. I would love to see that, and obviously I would hope that whoever does that will have me along for the ride," Porter said on the show. "Yeah, I would love to see a continuation of it. And honestly, I personally would love to see a continuation of Zack’s story. So yes, I really hope so. That would be great. I’ve not heard anything about it, but you know. Hope."

Since first leaving Justice League, Snyder has been vocal on his plans with where he was taking the DCEU. At one point, the filmmaker said studio executives opted to by some of his darker ideas such as an expansion on the Knightmare sequence first introduced in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

"The truth is that the 'Knightmare Sequence' in this movie, it was my idea that all of that would eventually be explained - is that a surprise? And that we would end up in the distant future where Darkseid has taken over Earth, and where Superman has succumbed to the Anti-Life [Equation]," Snyder said in a panel appearance last year. "And there were a few members of the Justice League that survived to that world, and that they were fighting, Batman and a broken half of Cyborg - there's only half of him because of whatever happened - they were working on an equation to jump back to tell Bruce... those were the things that we were dealing with."

Justice League is now streaming on HBO Max. The Snyder Cut has yet to set a release date.