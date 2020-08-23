Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Hides a Clever Joker Easter Egg

✖

The Joker might be making his way into Zack Snyder's Justice League after all — just in a very roundabout way. Now that we've had hours since the full-length trailer for the director's cut was released, we've had ample time to pick apart the "Hallelujah"-set trailer and, believe it or not, there appears to be a Joker Easter egg smashed in right amongst the action.

If you go slowly through the parts where it would seem Darkseid has consumed Earth with the Anti-Life Equation, you'll see some trash float through the air. Go frame by frame and you'll see a Joker card. No joke — a full-fledged Joker card, just floating through the air as Darkseid serves as Supreme Overlord of Earth.

(Photo: Warner Brothers)

If you think back to the earliest days of the DCEU, you'll remember Jared Leto is the in-universe Joker at this point in the timeline so if there were to be a cameo, one would think it'd be Leto. It's a far cry from confirmation the actor will be bringing his Clown Prince of Crime to the DC Comics team-up but hey, one can dream — right?

Leto's Joker last appeared in Suicide Squad and was supposed to have a larger role. At the time, Squad director David Ayer said the theatrical was, in fact, his cut of the movie. Since the Snyder Cut has been announced, however, the filmmaker has reverse course.

"This cut of the movie is my cut. There's no sort of parallel universe version of the movie, the released movie is my cut," Ayer said back in 2017. "And that's one of the toughest things about writing, shooting, and directing a film, is you end up with these orphans and you f---ing love them and you think they'd be amazing scenes and do these amazing things but the film is a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something's cool and charismatic doesn't mean it gets to survive in the final cut. The flow of the movie is the highest master."

Once the Snyder Cut release was announced, Ayer began courting fan support for his version of the movie to get an official release. "My cut would be easy to complete," the director posted. "It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It's exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to receive a release date from HBO Max.

