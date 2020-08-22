Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Revealed at DC FanDome

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Thanks in part to the magical world of DC FanDome, the world now has its first extended look at Zack Snyder's Justice League Director's Cut. Following up on a teaser featuring Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) nearly coming toe-to-toe with Darkseid and a black suit Supes (Henry Cavill) first look, fans can now bask in the glory of a full-length Snyder Cut teaser.

As Snyder planned from the jump, Darkseid (Porter) will appear in his take on the team-up feature, serving as the ultimate big bad compared to the version of Steppenwolf that appeared in the movie's theatrical release. While Darkseid's in the Snyder Cut and Ava DuVernay is developing The New Gods alongside DC Comics writer Tom King, Porter himself has said he has yet to be contacted to return to the character.

"No, I have not," Porter revealed in May when asked if he'd heard from DuVernay. "I know a lot of people on Twitter have been making noise about it and I’m really grateful, and I love that, and obviously I’d love to hear from Ava about New Gods, but I also respect that Ava’s got a vision for this project. And if I’m not a part of that vision, that’s just the way it is, and that’s okay. My hope is that it’s something the fans are going to love as well. But I haven’t heard from Ava yet."

As for New Gods, the movie has yet to set a release date. King himself expressed pressure on living up to the expectations of fans of both Jack Kirby and DuVernay.

“I feel like I have this genius, Jack Kirby, who created this [series] and this genius Ava DuVernay,” King explained in an interview previously. “I see them as parallel figures, both taking their uniquely American backgrounds and using them to push American art forward into places it’s never been before. I feel like it’s job to bring those two geniuses to together and to make it work.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date.

What other surprises do you think are in store for the Justice League Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.