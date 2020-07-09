Justice League Star J.K. Simmons Happy to Do Whatever It Takes to Finish Snyder Cut

✖

By far, one of the most buzzworthy pieces of nerd news to come out of this year has been the confirmation of the "Snyder Cut", a version of Justice League that will fall more in line with the original plan of director Zack Snyder. The idea of an elusive alternate cut of the film has intrigued fans for years, ever since Snyder was forced to step away from finishing the film's reshoots due to a personal tragedy. With the debut of Zack Snyder's Justice League planned for sometime in 2021 on HBO Max, there's a bit of a question of exactly how much extra work the Snyder Cut will entail. For one of the film's cast members, Commissioner Jim Gordon actor J.K. Simmons, whatever extra work will be more than worth it.

"Well, the Snyder cut is happening now at long last, as DC fans know. I'm excited that I'm a part of it," Simmons recently explained to Screen Rant. "As far as I know, I've already done everything I have to do to be a part of Zack's cut, which is to tell Zack, 'Yes, I want to be a part of your cut.' If there's additional dialogue recording or additional shooting or whatever, I'd be happy to do it."

Simmons has spoken quite a bit about the Snyder Cut in recent weeks, arguing that fans will most likely be happy with Snyder's original vision for the project.

“I’m always in favor of a director's vision, especially a filmmaker who's been so iconic in that genre in general,” Simmons explained in a recent interview. “There were obviously a variety of reasons for the way things shook out the first time around with that film. Whatever your feelings were about the version that was at first released, I think even if you absolutely loved everything about that film, I would certainly be interested as an audience to see Zack's vision. The one thing I do know for sure is that it will be long, because he's got a lot of stuff that he wants to get in there.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League - which could be either a movie or a multi-part miniseries - will follow the DC universe's biggest heroes in their crusade against Steppenwolf.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, said in a statement when the cut was first announced. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently set to be released sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.