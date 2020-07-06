J.K. Simmons Says Justice League Snyder Cut Will Be Long

✖

Earlier this year, DC Comics fans got a surprise that they might not have been expecting, with confirmation that the "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is set to officially be released. The alternate cut of the film has been campaigned for in the nerd world for several years now, after director Zack Snyder was unable to deliver his version of the film due to a family tragedy. With Zack Snyder's Justice League tentatively set to arrive on HBO Max in 2021, that gives fans quite a lot of time to speculate about what it will entail -- and how long it will end up being. A new interview from J.K. Simmons, who portrays Commissioner Jim Gordon in the film, will certainly add fuel to that fire. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Simmons spoke about the "Snyder Cut", and teased that he's excited for Snyder's original vision to be embraced by audiences -- even if it will be a lot of content.

“I’m always in favor of a director's vision, especially a filmmaker who's been so iconic in that genre in general,” Simmons explained. “There were obviously a variety of reasons for the way things shook out the first time around with that film. Whatever your feelings were about the version that was at first released, I think even if you absolutely loved everything about that film, I would certainly be interested as an audience to see Zack's vision. The one thing I do know for sure is that it will be long, because he's got a lot of stuff that he wants to get in there.”

Those words will certainly delight those among the "Snyder Cut" fandom, especially those who have been cherishing the bits and pieces Snyder has teased from his vision of the film. It also lines up with the rumors suggesting that Zack Snyder's Justice League could end up being a multi-part miniseries, depending on how much content Snyder ultimately wants to include.

"Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes," Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer Robert Greenblatt said in a statement when the cut was first announced. "At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures."

"When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way," Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, President, TNT, TBS and truTV, added. "Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max."

What do you think of J.K. Simmons' recent comments surrounding Zack Snyder's Justice League? Do you hope the project ends up being a movie or a miniseries? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Zack Snyder's Justice League is currently set to be released sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.