Justice League Fans Are Freaking Out Over Steppenwolf's New Snyder Cut Look
Saturday afternoon, Zack Snyder sent shockwaves around the SnyderVerse as the filmmaker unveiled the first sneak peek at a redesigned Steppenwolf. Played in both the theatrical release and Snyder Cut by Ciarán Hinds, the updated design looks much more spooky, outfitting the character with spikes on his arms and shoulder pads. His head and costume also underwent a massive redesign. As such, fans promptly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the baddie's new look.
"Just working today pulled this out of the editorial," Snyder announced through his Vero account. "Sorry he's Low resolution but I've seen him in all his hi-rez glory and he's a thing to behold. Quick question...how many f@*ks do you think he gives???"
Keep scrolling to see what Justice League fans are saying about Steppenwolf's new look.
Excited to See
This is the Justice League Steppenwolf I'm excited to see, and yet, a precursor to something darker...#Uxas#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague#Steppenwolf #Darkseid #Apokolips#DCcomics#DCfandome#Superman#WonderWoman#Batman#Cyborg#Aquaman#Flash#MartianManhunter#GreenLantern pic.twitter.com/8CCQaiKe8k— Batman and Coffee 1939 (@BatmanAndCoffee) August 8, 2020
Devoid of Damns
🤯Steppenwolf is Devoid of Damns and Bereft of F@*ks 🤯
Post by Zack Snyder on VERO https://t.co/ozbnXH2GVv— Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) August 8, 2020
Think Y'all Forgot About Sonic
name me a bigger upgrade, I'll wait all day 😌 pic.twitter.com/91hFLmoclB— Alex (@speedsfxrce) August 8, 2020
What An Upgrade
What an upgrade pic.twitter.com/RoJMoheLwc— -/George\- (@kryptonscodex) August 8, 2020
What I'm Talking About
NOW THAT IS WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xBNcstUpMR— STEusMOTus (@steusmotus) August 8, 2020
Amazing Design
That design is amazing. Steppenwolf is gonna be one hell of a scary bad guy!🤪😎👌👊😱😎 pic.twitter.com/EgWifZ373v— Zac Langridge (@langridge_zac) August 8, 2020
Eating Well
Steppenwolf Gang eating well today!!! pic.twitter.com/ZzFf4vbJIB— |Blake| The Villain (@Enemies_Allies) August 8, 2020
Don't Worry
You vs the Steppenwolf she told you not to worry about. pic.twitter.com/ziFbxrjQpl— ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) August 8, 2020
Looking Like a Beast
Zack Snyder just revealed his original Steppenwolf design for his JUSITCE LEAGUE!
He looks like a beast! Steppenwolf is property of Darkseid and HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/BWqtY6w6wp— Walt (@UberKryptonian) August 8, 2020
So Much Better
The fact that low-res Steppenwolf looks SO MUCH better than the finished theatrical version pic.twitter.com/SXfrD9w7qQ— Mercury #GBTZ @ Fandome | 14 days (@Mercuryinretro1) August 8, 2020
Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date.prev
