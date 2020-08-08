Justice League Fans Are Freaking Out Over Steppenwolf's New Snyder Cut Look

Saturday afternoon, Zack Snyder sent shockwaves around the SnyderVerse as the filmmaker unveiled the first sneak peek at a redesigned Steppenwolf. Played in both the theatrical release and Snyder Cut by Ciarán Hinds, the updated design looks much more spooky, outfitting the character with spikes on his arms and shoulder pads. His head and costume also underwent a massive redesign. As such, fans promptly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the baddie's new look.

(Photo: VERO)

"Just working today pulled this out of the editorial," Snyder announced through his Vero account. "Sorry he's Low resolution but I've seen him in all his hi-rez glory and he's a thing to behold. Quick question...how many f@*ks do you think he gives???"

Keep scrolling to see what Justice League fans are saying about Steppenwolf's new look.