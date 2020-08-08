Justice League Fans Are Freaking Out Over Steppenwolf's New Snyder Cut Look

By Adam Barnhardt

Saturday afternoon, Zack Snyder sent shockwaves around the SnyderVerse as the filmmaker unveiled the first sneak peek at a redesigned Steppenwolf. Played in both the theatrical release and Snyder Cut by Ciarán Hinds, the updated design looks much more spooky, outfitting the character with spikes on his arms and shoulder pads. His head and costume also underwent a massive redesign. As such, fans promptly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the baddie's new look.

Zack Snyder Justice League Steppenwolf
(Photo: VERO)

"Just working today pulled this out of the editorial," Snyder announced through his Vero account. "Sorry he's Low resolution but I've seen him in all his hi-rez glory and he's a thing to behold. Quick question...how many f@*ks do you think he gives???"

Keep scrolling to see what Justice League fans are saying about Steppenwolf's new look.

Excited to See

prevnext

Devoid of Damns

prevnext

Think Y'all Forgot About Sonic

prevnext

What An Upgrade

prevnext

What I'm Talking About

prevnext

Amazing Design

prevnext

Eating Well

prevnext

Don't Worry

prevnext

Looking Like a Beast

prevnext

So Much Better

0comments

*****

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of