Justice League Reveals New Glimpse of Wonder Woman Steppenwolf Battle From Snyder Cut

✖

Now that Wonder Woman 1984 is out, fans are eagerly awaiting the next big DC release on HBO Max, that being the Snyder Cut of Justice League, and now we have a new look at the anticipated release. The newest image puts Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in the spotlight as she soars towards Steppenwolf with her sword and shield at the ready. She's in midair and diving down as Steppenwolf readies his Electro Axe, which can be seen charging with energy. The image is one piece of a newly refreshed battle sequence that will hopefully be more fulfilling than the one we got in the original film.

You can check out the new image in the post below, and hopefully, we'll get more footage of the upcoming project soon to get a better idea of how this sequence now plays out.

An exclusive photo of #WonderWoman and #Steppenwolf from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague as promised.

Let's make #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending worldwide today to show your support for @ZackSnyder and SnyderVerse as the canon of DCEU!#ReleaseTheSnyderCut #TheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/8FNLKB5nFn — Fiona Zheng is Real #ReleaseTheSnyderPunch (@fukujang0627) December 31, 2020

"An exclusive photo of #WonderWoman and #Steppenwolf from #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague as promised.

Let's make #RestoreTheSnyderVerse trending worldwide today to show your support for

@ZackSnyder

and SnyderVerse as the canon of DCEU!

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut

#TheSnyderCut"

The new cut of the film will bring back much of what Snyder originally shot, which was significantly trimmed down to fit a 2-hour runtime and was cut even further when Joss Whedon did additional reshoots. Some of that original footage includes more time on Themyscira and additional sequences with Connie Nielsen's Queen Hippolyta, and she couldn't be more thrilled about that footage making it back into the movie.

"Zack had already called me to ask if I would be okay with a reissue of the film with changes," Nielsen told THR. "And I asked him, 'Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?' And he said, 'Absolutely.' And then I said, 'And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?' And he said, 'You got it.' So I said, 'Yeah, definitely. You’ve got my blessing. Absolutely.'”

Justice League: The Snyder Cut is expected to debut on HBO Max in March of 2021. Wonder Woman 1984 is available to stream on HBO Max now and is also available in theaters.