Wonder Woman Star Says Zack Snyder's Justice League Will Restore Her Amazon Storyline

In the years since Zack Snyder started making his Justice League, a number of different plot points and story sequences have been teased, with Connie Nielsen, who plays Diana Prince's mother Queen Hippolyta in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, recently confirming that Snyder will revive sequences she originally she shot for Justice League for the upcoming HBO Max release of the project. With the original story of Justice League conceived as a two-part experience, before being trimmed down to one film, with Snyder then departing the project before production had completed, it's clear that what fans saw in theaters in 2017 was far from Snyder's original vision, which includes fewer scenes unfolding on Themyscira.

"Zack had already called me to ask if I would be okay with a reissue of the film with changes," Nielsen recalled to The Hollywood Reporter about the HBO Max release. "And I asked him, 'Well, will you bring back the Amazon chapter the way you had written it and had filmed it?' And he said, 'Absolutely.' And then I said, 'And Zack, will you also bring back my quite incredible stunt, running up the walls?' And he said, 'You got it.' So I said, 'Yeah, definitely. You’ve got my blessing. Absolutely.'”

The theatrical release of Justice League does include a sequence on Themyscira, in which Steppenwolf retrieves a Mother Box the Amazons had hoped to protect, but with the theatrical cut being shorter than two hours and the upcoming release set to be nearly four hours, it's clear that a significant portion of what Snyder filmed was abandoned. Additionally, with Joss Whedon stepping in to helm the rest of the production, as well as its reshoots, some of the finished sequences were scrapped to craft an overall experience that fell more in line with Whedon's vision.

In recent months, Snyder has enlisted the help of a number of the film's stars for reshoots, though Nielsen's sequences neither required her to participate in reshoots nor even record new dialogue.

"No, I think we did all of our stuff," the actress confirmed when asked about contributing to the reshoots. "What was really sad was how much stuff we filmed that wasn’t in the film. And I think that’s part of what made Justice League (2017) less cohesive as a viewing experience. The intent was not the same during the editing as it was during shooting."

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max next year. Nielsen can currently be seen in Wonder Woman 1984, in theaters and on HBO Max now.

