Zack Snyder Reveals Biggest Difference Between Blue Suit and Black Suit Superman in the Snyder Cut

Superman is back in his black suit in Zack Snyder's Justice League. With the trailer set to release on Sunday, Zack Snyder spoke to the Minuteman YouTube channel about finally seeing the Justice League Snyder Cut released via HBO Max. Snyder teased Superman's black-suited appearance last week with a teaser showing the Man of Steel using his heat vision. The black suit is a popular look for Superman, dating back to "The Reign of the Supermen" storyline in the 1990s, where Superman returned from the dead deprived of his Kryptonian powers. It also offered DC's creators an opportunity to give Superman a '90s style makeover, having him in dark clothing and toting guns and bandoliers for a short time.

Snyder's plans to use the suit for Superman's return in Justice League after falling in battle against Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice didn't make it into Justice League's theatrical release. With the black suit restored in the Snyder Cut, Snyder explained the black suit's significance in the DCEU compared to Superman's iconic blue costume.

"The black suit, you can say that in modern Krypton, when he left, everyone was wearing black suits," Snyder explained. "So it is sort of linked to, in some ways, the old world. I think is a more direct relationship to his family. In a lot of ways, the blue suit, to me, represents his kind of place on Earth. The blue suit is his suit of a hero, the suit of his destiny, whereas the black suit is more personal in a lot of ways, more about his family. One is outward, and one is inward, and I think that those things, the expression of that could be - let's put it this way. It was always my intention with the larger arc of the movies to realize that more completely, but I think you get a sense of it here."

Another piece of Snyder's original Justice League vision that didn't make it into theaters was his reveal that Harry Lennix's character from Man of Steel and Batman v Superman is Martian Manhunter. Lennix spoke to Comicbook.com recently about seeing that revelation realized in the Snyder Cut, and heaped praise on Snyder. "Zack is a really good director and I think that he had some sort of a way in making his reality come to fruition by knowing how to talk to actors playing otherworldly beings and metaphysical people who were given a human form," Lennix said. "Directing demigods, effectively,"

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on HBO Max on March 18th.