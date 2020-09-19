Justice League: Zack Snyder Explains How Batman Brings Balance to the World

✖

Justice League’s Zack Snyder explained how Batman brings balance to the world on Batman Day. DC Comics fans are all showing their appreciation for the Dark Knight and the Batman v Superman director is no different. He took to Twitter to share some thoughts on why the hero is so important for so many. A lot of fans liked his take on the character in the DCEU along with Ben Affleck’s performance. The replies are filled with people cosigning that vision and it does channel the inspiring nature of being a hero. With Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the horizon for next year, a lot of fans are looking forward to seeing even more of his vision for the character on HBO Max. But, that will have to wait until 2021 as there is a ton of work to be done to complete the fabled Snyder Cut of the film for the newly debuted streaming platform.

Batman is all of us… he is our rage at injustice… he stands alone, as we all wish we could, in the face of a corrupt system which wishes to oppress and exploit… he is that broken child, searching the dark alleys of the human soul to bring balance to the world. #BatmanDay pic.twitter.com/X20jolqqtZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 19, 2020

Earlier this summer, Snyder was actually trying to explain some of his choices with Batman v. Superman. That Martha scene always gets brought up, but his motivation to include that exchange actually ties into the view of The Bat he penned above. He said during a livestream of the film:

“It’s really this whole concept of branding criminals. The idea was that [Batman] had lost his own moral compass and he had become what he beheld. The whole idea of this movie is to create this arc where [Batman] confronts Superman’s humanity, that he finds himself again. That’s what the thesis of this thing is, that we’re all humans and that we all connect on a level. Our mothers have the same name. That is really sort of this fundamental, ‘we both have a mother, so we are both human.’ Even though Superman is from another planet, his connection to humanity is so clean that Batman is able to re-energize himself.”

