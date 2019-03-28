Zack Snyder Comments on Having Batman Kill in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’

When Zack Snyder took the reins of the DC Extended Universe by directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League he made some controversial decisions. One of the most controversial was allowing DC Comics’ most recognizable superheroes to kill. In Man of Steel, Superman snaps General Zod’s neck after the villain forces his hand by threatening an innocent bystander. Batman also kills during the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. For some, Superman’s decision wasn’t an easy one, and Batman’s use of lethal force further grounds him in reality. For others, allowing these heroes to kill betrayed everything they were supposed to symbolize. It’s a topic of debate even today, years later.

Vero is hosting The Director’s Cuts, a three-night event playing all of the director’s cuts of any Snyder film that has one: Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Snyder is in attendance and taking questions from fans after the screenings. During one of these Q&A sessions, he commented on his decision to have Batman killing foes on the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Someone says to me: [Ben Affleck’s] Batman killed a guy. I’m like, F**k, really? Wake the f**k up,” Snyder said. “I guess that’s what I’m saying. Once you lost your virginity to this fucking movie and then you come and say to me something about like ‘my superhero wouldn’t do that.’ I’m like ‘Are you serious?’ I’m like down the f**king road on that. It’s a cool point of view to be like ‘my heroes are innocent’…That’s cool. But you’re living in a f**king dream world.”

Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe was cut short when Warner Bros. replaced him with Joss Whedon to direct Justice League‘s reshoots. Snyder has continued to look back on the project though, releasing storyboard artwork and even trolling Warner Bros. Fans have rallied in support of Snyder with the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, an effort to see Snyder’s version of the movie finished and released in a similar fashion to the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Ultimate Edition. Snyder previously offered his thanks for the extreme measures some of those fans have gone to in their efforts.

What do you think of Snyder’s decision to have Batman kill in the DC Extended Universe? Let us know in the comments.

Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League are now available on home media. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Shazam on April 5th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!