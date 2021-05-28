Justice League Director Zack Snyder Teases 2021 With New Wonder Woman Photo

✖

Zack Snyder is teasing good things to come in 2021, by releasing a new Justice League Director's Cut image of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, as a New Year's Eve present to fans. In the new image, we see Diana Prince/Wonder Woman looking chicly-dressed, standing atop a structure with a worried look on her face. What could make the most powerful Amazon demigod in the world look worried? Thanks to one of Snyder's first teasers for Justice League Director's Cut on HBO Max, we know that Diana is wearing the same outfit when she discovers an ancient tableau chronicling Darkseid's first visit to Earth. So yeah, plenty of reason to worry.

Get ready 2021 pic.twitter.com/HeY3pluAx4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) December 31, 2020

It's already been confirmed that Justice League's Snyder Cut will delve much deeper into the mythology and backstory of Steppenwolf, his homeworld of Apokolips, and its devilish ruler, Darkseid. Indeed the theatrical version of Justice League cut a bunch of story on the villain side, reducing Steppenwolf to a generic CGI big bad, chasing some generic MacGuffins in the three Mother Boxes. Joss Whedon's film cut Darkseid almost completely out of the story, and totally dumped Snyder's storyline about the cosmic force known as the Anti-Life Equation, which would connect Justice League's story back with the infamous "Knightmare Sequence" possible future Ben Affleck's Batman saw in Batman v Superman.

Right now, Zack Snyder's Justice League has big continuity questions hanging over it. Reports are saying that Snyder's four-part event series will bring his version of the DC Films Universe to an official close and that Snyder's vision of the mythos and characters will not be continued into the next wave of DC movies and their accompanying TV series spinoffs on HBO Max. So, it's unclear just how much (if at all) the expanded story of Darkseid, Apokolips, and the Mother Boxes will matter as the DC Films Universe moves forward, and if upcoming projects like Wonder Woman 3, The Flash, Aquaman 2, or New Gods will refer back to the events of Snyder's Justice League.

Zack Snyder's Justice League streams on HBO Max (in four parts) in 2021.