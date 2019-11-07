Justice Smith And Daniella Pineda Returning For Jurassic World 3

The cast for Jurassic World 3 will be bringing back characters from every corner of the franchise when it finally assembles, including the most recent entry in the long-running sci-fi-adventure franchise. Collider reports that co-stars for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda, will return for the as of yet untitled third Jurassic World film, the sixth entry in the Jurassic Park franchise. In the 2018 sequel, Smith played Franklin Webb, a former Jurassic World IT person turned hacker for the Dinosaur Protection Group; while Pineda took on the role of Dr. Zia Rodriguez, the paleoveterinarian for the Dinosaur Protection Group.

The pair join a cast that also includes returning Jurassic World cast members Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, plus the return of original Jurassic Park cast members Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. New cast members for the third film in the series will include She’s Gotta Have It‘s DeWanda Wise and Sorry For Your Loss‘ Mamoudou Athie. Colin Trevorrow returns to the director’s chair for the film, having vacated the same position for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Trevorrow co-wrote the script for the film with screenwriter Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). In a recent interview, Trevorrow broke down the process the pair had for writing the film, especially with their choice to bring back the original characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way….You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now?” Trevorrow told Empire last month. “What do they make of the new world they’re living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We’ll do it together.”

The exact plot of Jurassic World 3 remains a mystery, but fans have some theories after the recently-released short film Battle at Big Rock.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Chris Pratt, shared earlier this year. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

Jurassic World 3 is currently set for a June 11, 2021 release date. Are you excited to see Jurassic World 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!