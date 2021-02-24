New Justice Society: World War II Photos Released

DC's animated films have showcased some fascinating corners of their comic book universe, producing feature-length installments surrounding a bunch of the publisher's superheroes and supervillains. That is expected to go into an unexpected territory later this year, with the debut of the new film Justice Society: World War II. Fans have already been treated to a trailer and a behind-the-scenes sizzle reel surrounding the film -- and now, new photos from the project have made their way online.

Justice Society: World War II follows the Justice Society of America, a group of heroes aiding the allies in World War 2, acquire an ally from the future, Barry Allen/The Flash (Matt Bomer) who sends them on an adventure that changes history. The film will star Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead/Advisor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate, and Darin De Paul as Roosevelt.

For the uninitiated, the Justice Society of America were DC's premiere superhero team during the Golden Age of Comics, appearing in the pages of All-Star Comics from 1940 to 1951. After a decade-long hiatus at the start of the Silver Age, the team was reintroduced as being from an alternate dimension known as "Earth-2". They then proceeded to cross over with their Earth-1 counterparts, the Justice League of America, on an annual basis.

Justice Society: World War II is directed by Jeff Wamester, who is best known for directing Marvel's animated Guardians of the Galaxy TV series. The script was written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Jeremy Adams. Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau serve as producers, with Butch Lukic as supervising producer.

Justice Society: World War II is expected to hit digital platforms on April 27th and then it will hit 4K Blu-ray and Blu-ray on May 11th.