DC's Justice Society: World War II Trailer Released

For a swath of DC Comics fans, the publisher's animated films have contained some of the most intriguing and true-to-form incarnations of characters that they know and love. After swaths of films that have brought Batman, Superman, and other DC heroes to life, the franchise is pivoting back to one of its very first superhero teams, and the end result looks to be pretty epic. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Animation released the first full trailer for Justice Society: World War II, the upcoming animated film focused around the Justice Society of America.

Justice Society: World War II follows the Justice Society of America, a group of heroes aiding the allies in World War 2, acquire an ally from the future, Barry Allen/The Flash (Matt Bomer) who sends them on an adventure that changes history. The film will star Stana Katic as Wonder Woman, Elysia Rotaru as Black Canary, Armen Taylor as Jay Garrick, Chris Diamantopoulos as Steve Trevor, Omid Abtahi as Hawkman, Liam McIntyre as Aquaman, Ashleigh LaThrop as Iris West, Geoffrey Arend as Charles Halstead/Advisor, Keith Ferguson as Dr. Fate, and Darin De Paul as Roosevelt.

For the uninitiated, the Justice Society of America were DC's premiere superhero team during the Golden Age of Comics, appearing in the pages of All-Star Comics from 1940 to 1951. After a decade-long hiatus at the start of the Silver Age, the team was reintroduced as being from an alternate dimension known as "Earth-2". They then proceeded to cross over with their Earth-1 counterparts, the Justice League of America, on an annual basis.

It looks like Justice Society: World War II will be taking a few liberties with established JSA canon -- for example, Aquaman technically never served as a member of the team, and Black Canary didn't get her supersonic Canary Cry until she left the team and joined the Justice League. But if the trailer is any indication, fans will definitely be in for an awesome adventure.

Justice Society: World War II is directed by Jeff Wamester, who is best known for directing Marvel's animated Guardians of the Galaxy TV series. The script was written by Meghan Fitzmartin and Jeremy Adams. Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau serve as producers, with Butch Lukic as supervising producer.

Justice Society: World War II is expected to debut sometime in 2021.