Internet Reacts to Justin Bieber Calling out Tom Cruise for a Fight

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

In today’s WTF news: Justin Bieber took to social media to call out Tom Cruise, claiming he wants to fight the actor. Naturally that bit of pop-culture provocation has lit up social media in a big way.

Scroll below to see how people are reacting to the possibility of Justin Bieber fighting Tom Cruise, and which sides people seem to be taking! If you’re wondering if going down this rabbit hole is a totally waste of life and time? WARNING: probably.

We Are Officially In The Matrix

Am I dreaming or did Justin Bieber acc just call out Tom Cruise to fight him? The simulation is glitching harddd — TheNewAdamb99 (@TheNewAdamb99) June 10, 2019

This situation is literally breaking brains across the Internet.

Actual Business

At some point tonight Tom Cruise’s agent will have to call Tom Cruise and tell him that Justin Bieber has challenged him to a fight, this is an actual conversation that will happen https://t.co/D4H9tG27cP — David Allen (@David_Allen55) June 10, 2019

This social media outburst is actually going to turn the wheels of business. Because… Hollywood.

The Full Absurdity of It

nobody:



absolutely nobody in the world:



certainly no 25-year-old singers to 56-year-old actors who never really seemed to claim to do this in real life, just pretends in movies, nice and fun for us and for him too:



Justin Bieber to Tom Cruise: ᶠᶦᵍʰᵗ ᵐᵉ ʸᵒᵘ ᶜᵒʷᵃʳᵈ — Jeremy Woodcock (@jwPencilAndPad) June 10, 2019

Yep, this is all as absurd as it looks, when you lay it out like that.

Fight Club Approves

👀 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 10, 2019

Well, you got UFC’s attention, Bieber. At least this fight could get the official platform it needs.

Man Beats Boy

TOM is 56 ..Biebs is 25 ? wyd — Pravin Purohit (@pravinpurohitz) June 10, 2019

Let’s *do* keep in mind that we’re actually considering a physical fight between a middle-aged man and man-boy. Is that really something that should be encouraged? On optics alone?

Clear Winner

Tom Cruise would whoop Bieber’s ass with one hand tied behind his back. There I said it. — DK / Daena Kramer (@justkramer) June 10, 2019Tom is still in amazing athletic shape. He does all his own stunts. And he’s had so much more training OF ALL KINDS than Bieber.

— DK / Daena Kramer (@justkramer) June 10, 2019

Most people agree that n the Bieber vs. Crusie fight, there would be one clear winner. Hint: it’s the guy whose practiced beating people up for decades.

Even Odds

Justin Bieber is 30 years younger and (probably) 5 inches taller than Tom Cruise. I’d bet a large sum that neither man has been in a real fight in his entire life. And yet I would bet a larger sum that Tom Cruise wins this fight. https://t.co/7gjx4RrerB — Ben Hunt (@EpsilonTheory) June 10, 2019

A lot of fans think that this fight would carry even odds for both men – but that Cruise would would still take the victory.

All in all: It’s looking Bieber may have started a fight he can’t actually finish.

We’ll let you know how this develops…