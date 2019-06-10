Movies

Internet Reacts to Justin Bieber Calling out Tom Cruise for a Fight

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared […]

By

In today’s WTF news: Justin Bieber took to social media to call out Tom Cruise, claiming he wants to fight the actor. Naturally that bit of pop-culture provocation has lit up social media in a big way.

Scroll below to see how people are reacting to the possibility of Justin Bieber fighting Tom Cruise, and which sides people seem to be taking! If you’re wondering if going down this rabbit hole is a totally waste of life and time? WARNING: probably.

We Are Officially In The Matrix

This situation is literally breaking brains across the Internet. 

Actual Business

This social media outburst is actually going to turn the wheels of business. Because… Hollywood. 

The Full Absurdity of It

Yep, this is all as absurd as it looks, when you lay it out like that. 

Fight Club Approves

Well, you got UFC’s attention, Bieber. At least this fight could get the official platform it needs. 

Man Beats Boy

Let’s *do* keep in mind that we’re actually considering a physical fight between a middle-aged man and man-boy. Is that really something that should be encouraged? On optics alone? 

Clear Winner

Most people agree that n the Bieber vs. Crusie fight, there would be one clear winner. Hint: it’s the guy whose practiced beating people up for decades. 

Even Odds

A lot of fans think that this fight would carry even odds for both men – but that Cruise would would still take the victory. 

All in all: It’s looking Bieber may have started a fight he can’t actually finish. 

We’ll let you know how this develops… 

