Kaley Cuoco Reveals Which Movie She’s Devastated She Didn’t Get

In spite of having played a beloved character on one of TV’s most popular sitcoms for more than a decade, The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco still has to audition and hustle to get new gigs. The The Big Bang Theory star recently did a lengthy profile with Glamour, and in it, she talked about a recent experience being “devastated” by a role she almost got, but ultimately lost out on. That role? The one that ultimately went to Kate Hudson in Knives Out 2. The Netflix blockbuster went into development almost immediately after the first Knives Out turned out to be an unexpected hit.

During the Glamour profile, Cuoco was open about all the doors that have opened for her in recent years. That’s when they asked whether there was still anything she struggled to land, post-Big Bang.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, yes. It was actually quite recent,” Cuoco admitted. “It was the sequel for Knives Out. And I was convinced [the part was mine]. Kate Hudson ended up getting it. But I was so convinced that my bags were packed for Greece. And then I didn’t get it. I was so devastated. And I’m not [normally] devastated over roles. I had done chemistry reads, I had done Zooms. And I didn’t get it. I cried and I cried all night long. And it went to Kate, who’s great. And the next day I got a call about Meet Cute. They were like, ‘We have an interesting script.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to read anything. I suck. No one wants me.’ They said, ‘You’ve got to read this.’ And Pete was already attached, and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll read it.’ And when I did, I said, ‘This is the most magical little script.’ And I would’ve never gotten it if I [got] Knives. It just shows you that you’re where you’re supposed to be. I mean, I was gutted over that. And that’s when I thought I was on fire, like, I’m for sure getting that. And they were like, ‘No, we’re going to go with Kate.’”

The star had nothing but praise for Hudson, and still looks forward to watching the movie…and probably auditioning for the third one, assuming that comes.

“[But the whole time prior,] I was thinking I was hot shit: I’m going to be with Daniel Craig, this is amazing,” Cuoco joked. “But I couldn’t be happier with how things turned out. That’s what it was supposed to be, and Knives is going to be great and Kate’s great. She was supposed to do it and I was supposed to do this. And maybe I’ll get to audition for the third one.”



Knives Out 2 is coming to theaters and on Netflix later this year.