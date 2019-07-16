Into the Badlands and Batman Begins Actor Karl Shiels Dies at 47

Karl Shiels, an Irish-born actor whose work includes Batman Begins and Into the Badlands, has passed away at the age of 47. Shiels’ publicist, Lisa Richards, confirmed to the Irish outlet RTE, that the actor died on Sunday, July 14th.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our client and friend Karl Shiels, yesterday,” the statement read. “Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs – where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors – and of his own company Semper Fi before that.

“Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.” the statement continued. “Our hearts are broken but today our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla and his many close friends among whom we count ourselves lucky to have been for so many years.”

Shiels played Declan, the Regent of Baron Quinn, throughout six episodes of Into the Badlands. He also is credited as “Arkham Thug #3” in 2005’s Batman Begins. He also appeared in episodes of Peaky Blinders and The Tudors.

For Irish fans, Shiels is perhaps best known for his role as Robbie Quinn in the soap opera Fair City. Shiels has been a part of the series since 2014, and appeared in the show’s most recent episode.

Our thoughts are with Shiels’ family, friends, and fans at this time.