Kathy Bates Responds To Adam Sandler Oscar Snub: “You Was Robbed”

As fans across the Internet expressed their excitement and disdain at the nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards, one person was relieved that they didn’t get a nomination, Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler. “The Sandman” previously won the National Board of Review’s Best Actor award for his role as a gambling addicted jeweler in the Safdie brothers’ film and was a dark horse for a nomination, which he ultimately didn’t get. In his response to the news, Sandler tweeted a photo of his The Waterboy co-star and Supporting Actress nominee this year, Kathy Bates, saying:

“Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama.”

Replying to Sandler’s tweet about the nomination, Bates chimed in as well, replying in character as “Mama” from the 1998 comedy: “I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son.”

With Sandler being snubbed by the Academy ahead of this year’s Oscars, it’s time to see if he follows through on his promise to pay everyone back for ignoring him. In December, Sandler appeared on The Howard Stern Show and said that he would make a terrible movie on purpose if he didn’t get nominated for an Oscar.

“If I don’t get it, I’m going to f**king come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” he said.

Despite disappointment that he didn’t get the nomination, Sandler told the Los Angeles Times last fall that he was happy the hard work that went into Uncut Gems — and not just his own, but of everyone who had a hand in the film — was getting critical praise and recognition.

“I feel great that all the hard work we did is looked at in a positive way,” Sandler said. “It’s very exciting, it really is. It’s exciting for me as a guy who has been doing it a long time to do a different thing, use a different muscle….But mostly I am just excited that these guys are getting the recognition they deserve. They’re incredible guys. Hardest working, most focused. And they’re so young and they have so much ahead of them.

Uncut Gems is in theaters now.