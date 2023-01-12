Ke Huy Quan Wants to Make The Goonies 2 With Steven Spielberg

Ke Huy Quan is still hoping to clutch a worthy Goonies 2 script from the pinchers of peril. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who played inventor Data in the 1985 original film, has revealed he's open to reprising the role — if story writer and executive producer Steven Spielberg can produce a script that "would be up to what the original was." Following his win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Quan explained why a Goonies sequel hasn't happened despite decades-long efforts from late director Richard Donner.

"We have the big man here tonight, Steven Spielberg, and I think that's one question that all of us want to ask him," said Quan, who thanked the Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom director for giving him his "first opportunity" as an actor. "Honestly, for the last 30 years, we've tried to do a Goonies 2. When I was much younger, I wished it would come to pass because that's the movie I thought I would need to make a career comeback. Honestly, we had numerous scripts, but there was not one script that felt like it would be up to what the original was."

Donner's death at the age of 91 in July 2021 has left the Goonies crew without the "captain of our ship," Quan added, saying of a sequel: "I really don't know if there's going to be a Goonies 2. But, I would be open to revisiting that character, Data, if there is an opportunity."

In addition to Quan, The Goonies starred Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, and Martha Plimpton as a group of friends and adventurers who discover a treasure map that leads them to a long-lost treasure.

Astin and Feldman, and The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, are among those who unsuccessfully pitched Donner on a Goonies sequel in the years since the original Goonies became a beloved classic.

During a mini-reunion with Goonies co-stars Astin and Feldman at MCM Birmingham Comic Con in December 2019, Quan called fan inquiries about a Goonies sequel or reboot "the most asked question I've heard for the last 30 years."

"Every year, the rumor circulates, 'Goonies 2 is definitely gonna happen now,' and we'll be like, 'No, it's not,'" Feldman recalled during a joint appearance with Astin and Quan at FAN EXPO Boston that same year. "But Richard Donner at one point started fueling it himself and went to the press. He used to call us and tell us we were going back to work, and we'd get all excited, and then it wouldn't happen."

