Police Say Kevin Hart’s Accident Due to Reckless Driving

Shortly after Kevin Hart returned to work on the promotional circuit for his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, a new development has been revealed in the ongoing investigation surrounding the car accident that resulted in Hart’s injury as well as two of his friends. The California Highway Patrol released a report on Thursday revealing the results of their investigation of the accident, stating that it was a result of reckless driving and that none of the passengers were wearing their seatbelts. It was also concluded that Hart’s vehicle was being driven by his friend Jared Black, according to police.

The investigation from the California Highway Patrol was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter earlier today, indicating that the driver “was turning on to Mulholland Highway near Malibu when he accelerated and lost control while driving the comic actor’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda with Hart and the driver’s fiancee as passengers Sept. 1. The car then careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree.”

Hart issued a statement today via his attorney Andrew Brettler where he addressed the other two passengers in the car.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” Hart said.

Brettler went on to explain the circumstances of Hart’s return to work, which was reported yesterday.

“Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he’s not walking much for them either—sitting through most of the day—even though he can walk on his own,” Brettler stated. “Hart doesn’t anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”

The initial report for the accident from police described the full details of the accident before they concluded their investigation:

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway. Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention. The driver was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision. Hart and Black sustained major back injuries as a result of this collision and were transported and treated at nearby hospitals (Northridge- Hart, UCLA Westwood – Black). The third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, suffered only complaint of pain.”