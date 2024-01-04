Kevin Smith Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Clerks With Tease of Jay and Silent Bob 3

It's 2024 and the new year marks the 30th anniversary of Kevin Smith's iconic film Clerks — which also makes it the 30th birthday of Jay and Silent Bob — and to celebrate, Smith has taken to social media to mark the occasion as well as offer a tease of Jay and Silent Bob 3. On Instagram, Smith shared artwork that featured Jay and Silent Bob in their various iterations with "30 years of Jay & Silent Bob 1994-2024". You can check it out for yourself below.

"2024 marks the 30th anniversary of my first film CLERKS — which means that it's also the 30th birthday of @jayandsilentbob! American original @haymewes and I have been standing next to each other, both professionally and personally, for three decades! So we'll be celebrating all year long with signings at @jayandsilentbobstash, Jay & Silent Bob's Sexy Sleepover at @smodcastlecinemas in June, and useless plastic trinkets on the JayAndSilentBob dot com website! But the biggest way #jasonmewes and I will be observing our characters' 30th anniversary is by making a NEW JAY AND SILENT BOB MOVIE! That's right: 2024 will see us back in the costumes and fake-hair-hat for a funny f-cking flick about an escalating war in the Central Jersey legal weed business! Get ready to giggle at an #askewniverse movie in which nobody dies this time! I'm virtually finished with the first draft so expect more news about the flick (including the title) by February! IN the meantime, let me just thank you — with every fiber of my being — for supporting #Clerks and #jayandsilentbob across these many years! You've afforded us ample opportunities to play dress up and make-pretend for a living —even after a quarter of a century. Snootch to the Nootch!"

Smith had previously announced that there would be a third Jay and Silent Bob movie during a recent episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast. At that time, he said the film was set to enter production in 2024.

"I didn't think I would do it for a long time, but I had an idea and I was like, 'I'm going to f---in' follow this and see where it leads,' and it's led to something I really f---in' enjoy," Smith told co-host Marc Bernardin.

"I'm writing another Jay and Silent Bob movie," Smith said, to applause from the audience. "I honestly didn't think I'd do it for...we had a plan to do the third Jay and Silent Bob movie when Jay's daughter Logan was 18, and she could play Harley's daughter in the movie. Harley played Jay's daughter in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, so Logan would play Jay's granddaughter, and we thought that would be f---ed up. But Mewes was just like, 'So I've got to wait f ten years to do another movie?' So I was like, 'I guess you're right,' so I started thinking about this thing and started writing it, and I f---ing absolutely love it. I'm writing it in the way that I wrote Red State....anytime I know where the movie's going, that means the audience knows where the movie's going, and since it's a Jay and Silent Bob movie, and...I dunno, the 18th...probably the audience knows where a lot of it's going to go. Any time I feel that way, I just turn the tables and write something completely different. Any time I know what the punchline is, I'm forcing myself to find a different punchline to undercut it and stuff. So I'm using it as an exercise to sharpen the comedic knives, if you will."

Jay and Silent Bob first appeared in the original Clerks as minor characters and have since appeared in nearly every other Askewniverse title since, including 1995's Mallrats, 1997's Chasing Amy, and 1999's Dogman. They also had their own films as well, including Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back in 2001 and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot in 2019. They also had their own animated film, Jay & Silent Bob's Super Groovy Cartoon Movie!

