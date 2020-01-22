Kevin Smith Celebrates the Home Release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are still in the midst of the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. If you were unable to catch any of their tour dates, you’re in luck, because the movie is officially available for home viewing. As of January 21st, Smith’s latest “View Askewniverse” comedy featuring the iconic stoners is available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray. Yesterday, Smith took to Instagram to celebrate the release and share that there are still 22 cities to go on their tour before their final showing in New Orleans next month.

“TODAY! You can watch our new flick @jayandsilentbob Reboot AT HOME! #jayandsilentbobreboot is now on DVD, BluRay and Digital Download! I’ve been to every incredible screening on the Roadshow Tour at 43 cities and 70 shows so far (with 22 cities left before the end of the Tour in New Orleans on 2/26 – one year from when we started the movie there)! If you couldn’t/can’t make it to the Tour, now you can watch @jaymewes and @harleyquinnsmith break your heart as Father and Daughter *while* wearing pajamas or nothing at all (this is not an invitation to be naked in front of my Kid; but you can flash Jay all you want)! For the next month, you can either see the movie at home or join me for one of the Roadshow screenings! So are you ready to go back to the 90’s with me? Click on the link in my bio for signed copies at @jayandsilentbobstash, or pick up a copy online or at a brick-and-mortar store TODAY,” Smith wrote.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.