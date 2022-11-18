Kevin Smith Hopes Kang is a Badass in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel Studios just wrapped up their Phase Four slate of projects with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will start up Phase Five with another major film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will lead the charge next year with an all star cast that will show us more of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Majors first appeared as a variant of the character in Loki, which showed us how interesting the villain could be. One major Marvel fan has some hopes for the film as he recently revealed that he wants Kang to be a badass. During the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Kevin Smith revealed his hopes for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

"Ant-Man looks kinda dark, right? Like it looks like there's some menace there," Smith said. "Looks like something bad is gonna happen. I'm here for it. I want some bad s**t to happen. I hope it's f***ing dark man. I hope it's just like Kang, like f***ing the devil. Nobody is talking about Mephisto anymore because he's [Kang] just like f***ing the devil himself. Trying to tempt Scott Lang into giving up on the present because he's going to offer him some time travel s**t. I'm here for it."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

