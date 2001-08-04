Kevin Smith Shares Memories From Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back Featuring Carrie Fisher, George Carlin, and More

✖

This year marks 20 years since Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back hit theatres. Smith brought back many of the comedy film's characters in 2019's Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, including cameos from James Van Der Beek and Jason Biggs. However, there were some big names from the first film who are no longer with us, including Carrie Fisher and George Carlin. In honor of the movie's upcoming anniversary, Smith has been sharing some throwbacks from the film's set, including stories about all of the aforementioned actors.

"2 decades ago, #CarrieFisher was a driving force in my life. Like literally, as she cinematically chauffeured me and @JayMewes! Wanna feel old? #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack turns 20 this year! (We'll be celebrating this birthday in the 2nd half of 2021 at JayAndSilentBob.com!)," Smith posted. "Here’s another 20-year-old pic of Biggs & Van Der Beek from #JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack, dated 1/18/2001," he added. "2 decades ago, I was on set with my idol. No, not @JayMewes (although I *am* a big fan) - I’m talking about Curious #GeorgeCarlin! The smartest man I ever met spent the day with us before flying out to Vegas for 2 shows that night. (#JayAndSilentBobStrikeBack turns 20 this year!)," Smith continued. You can check out the posts below:

We'll likely be seeing some fan-favorite View Askewniverse characters returning in some of Smith's upcoming projects. He already finished his script for Twilight of the Mallrats, which he hopes to film sometime this year. He also revealed last month that he finished the first draft of Clerks III.

"I started writing CLERKS III on December 28th and just finished the 101-page first draft last night! But the writing doesn't begin when you start tapping the keys: I've been stirring this stew in my brain pan for a while now. So when I sat down to put years of daydreaming into actual words, the typing part of the writing process was pretty brisk. Fake New Jersey (or what I’ve long called the View Askewniverse) has been so much more preferable to visit than the real world lately - but I’ve told the tale I wanted to tell, so it’s time to step back, hand the script off to a trusted few, and then tinker further based on the feedback," Smith wrote on Instagram.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is currently streaming on HBO Max.