Kevin Smith Shares Jay And Silent Bob Holiday Photo With A Message From ‘Scrooged’

This year started particularly rough for Kevin Smith. After the fan-favorite filmmaker nearly lost his life earlier this year due to a “Widow Maker” heart attack.

The Jay and Silent Bob creator survived, lost an enormous of weight, and has since been thriving. In fact, he’s living life to the fullest and wanted to share it with us this Christmas. Earlier today, Smith took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his fans based off his favorite Christmas movie — the Bill Murray-starring Scrooged (1988).

Smith, 48, shared his favorite monologue from the movie alongside a picture of his family and friends, including daughter Harley Quinn Smith and long-time collaborator Jay Mewes. The two — Smith and Mewes — are supposed to be starring in a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. According to Smith, the flick is a parody on Hollywood’s tendency for sequels and frequent reboots.

“If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening.” Smith explained. “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f—ing different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f—ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”

The filmmaker previously said the movie was supposed to start filming this past August, aiming for a 2019 release.