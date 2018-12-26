Kevin Smith Shares Jay And Silent Bob Holiday Photo With A Message From ‘Scrooged’

This year started particularly rough for Kevin Smith. After the fan-favorite filmmaker nearly lost his life earlier this year due to a “Widow Maker” heart attack.
The Jay and Silent Bob creator survived, lost an enormous of weight, and has since been thriving. In fact, he’s living life to the fullest and wanted to share it with us this Christmas. Earlier today, Smith took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his fans based off his favorite Christmas movie — the Bill Murray-starring Scrooged (1988).
Videos by ComicBook.com
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from Jingle Jay, Silent Night Bob & their families! My favorite Christmas movie of all time is SCROOGED, thanks to Bill Murray’s emotional speech at the end of the flick. I’ve loved that monologue since I first paid to see SCROOGED in 1988 and I’ve always endeavored to live my life like Frank Cross after his Christmas awakening. Here is the best part of that monologue: “It’s Christmas Eve! It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer. We smile a little easier. We cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be. It’s a miracle. It’s really a sort of a miracle because it happens every Christmas Eve. And if you waste that miracle, you’re gonna burn for it. I know what I’m talking about. You have to do something. You have to take a chance. You DO have to get involved. There are people having trouble making their miracle happen. There are people that don’t have enough to eat. There are people that are cold. You can go out and say hello to these people. You can take an old blanket out of the closet and say “Here.” You can make them a sandwich and say “Oh by the way? Here!” l get it now. And if you give, then it can happen, then the miracle can happen to you! It’s not just the poor and the hungry, it’s everybody who’s gotta have this miracle! And it can happen tonight for all of you! If you believe in this spirit thing, the miracle will happen and then you’ll want it to happen again tomorrow! You won’t be one of these bastards who says “Christmas is once a year and it’s a fraud.” It’s not! It can happen every day! You’ve just got to want that feeling! And if you like it and you want it? You’ll get greedy for it! You’ll want it every day of your life! And it can happen to you! I believe in it now. I believe it’s gonna happen to me, now! I’m ready for it! And it’s great. It’s a good feeling. It’s really better than I’ve felt in a long time. I’m ready. Have a Merry Christmas, Everybody.” #KevinSmith #family #christmas #jayandsilentbob #jaymewes #jasonmewes #harleyquinnsmith #harleyquinn #jenschwalbach #loganmewes #jordanmonsanto
Smith, 48, shared his favorite monologue from the movie alongside a picture of his family and friends, including daughter Harley Quinn Smith and long-time collaborator Jay Mewes. The two — Smith and Mewes — are supposed to be starring in a Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. According to Smith, the flick is a parody on Hollywood’s tendency for sequels and frequent reboots.
“If you remember Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, it was a movie in which Jay and Silent Bob found out Hollywood was making a movie about them so they went cross country to Hollywood to stop that from happening.” Smith explained. “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is completely f—ing different. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob find out that Hollywood is making a reboot of that old movie that they had made about them, and they have to go cross the country to Hollywood to stop it all over again. it’s literally the same f—ing movie all over again. It’s a movie that makes fun of sequels and remakes and reboots while being all three at the same time.”
The filmmaker previously said the movie was supposed to start filming this past August, aiming for a 2019 release.