Kevin Smith Shares Mashup of Game of Thrones and Jay and Silent Bob

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and fans of the hit HBO series have been taking to the Internet to share various theories, reactions, and fan art. Many people have been mashing the show up with other fandoms, especially Avengers: Endgame. However, one unexpected pop culture combo shows the series’ dragons with two unlikely heroes: Jay and Silent Bob. Kevin Smith, the director and star of the upcoming film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, shared a recent piece of fan art by Captain RibMan.

“At the end of last night’s @gameofthrones, my eyes were wider than they’ve ever been in my life. Except for my brown eye: that was still clenched tightly out of relentless terror when I woke up this morning. F***, that was epic… (Art by @captain_ribman)!,” Smith wrote.

As you can see, the image shows Silent Bob as Jon Snow and Jay as Daenerys Targaryen. You can see more of Captain RibMan’s work here.

Many fans were quick to comment on Smith’s post, adding their own thoughts on the Battle of Winterfell and the fan art.

“I agree! One of the best shot episodes in television history! As a director, I’m sure you were impressed,” @shaunyagerart wrote.

“I definitely needed doobie snacks to get through this last episode!!!,” @jennilynn316 joked.

“That face tho… lmao @thatkevinsmith, yours is to be expected, but the expression on Jay’s face…! Nice artwork @captain_ribman,” @crystalcleardesignandphoto added.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.

