Kevin Smith Offers Updates on Next Five Movies, Including Moose Jaws and Mallrats 2

The world of moviemaking has gone through unexpected changes since filmmaker Kevin Smith released his debut film Clerks, with his most recent film, Clerks III, marking his 15th feature. These changes to the process of filmmaking have caused both setbacks and opportunities, with Smith already knowing what his next five films will be, which includes having plans in place with various studios and estimated budgets and resources necessary to make each of those films possible. Among that slate of upcoming movies is a sequel to Mallrats, the long-rumored horror movie Moose Jaws, and other entirely original narratives that the filmmaker has been working on.

While speaking at GalaxyCon Columbus earlier this month, per Movie Miguel, Smith revealed that his next two movies will be his highly anticipated sequel Twilight of the Mallrats and the original film The 4:30 Movie, which is inspired by his own life. Which of these movies will move forward first is yet to be decided, though it would be based on which project he can secure the budget for next.

After those two films, Smith confirmed the following three films would be a fourth Jay and Silent Bob film, a horror film akin to Jaws but with a Moose, and a sequel to Tusk.

"[Moose Jaws] is a movie I've been threatening to make for a long time, but thanks to the good folks at Lionsgate it's actually going to happen," the filmmaker shared with the audience. "The reason Clerks III got made is, Lionsgate had home video on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. They didn't have theatrical, that was Saban and overseas it was Universal, but Lionsgate had home video. Which, to me, is streaming, but Lionsgate still makes DVDs and Blu-rays and SteelBooks, physical media. So four months after the physical media release of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, we got a phone call from the people at Lionsgate and they were like, 'We sold so many copies of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot on DVD and Blu-ray that if you have any more of this Jay and Silent Bob bullsh-t and you can make it for under eight million dollars, we'll totally do it. And I was like, 'I am filled with nothing but Jay and Silent Bob bullsh-t!'"

He continued, "And so they were like, 'Well, like what?' And I said, 'I've got this movie Clerks III that they're in,' they're like, 'Okay, what else?' 'I got this movie called Moose Jaws,' and they were like, 'What's Moose Jaws?' And I was like, 'Moose Jaws is like Jaws but with a Moose instead of a shark.' And they said, 'What's the budget on that?' I was like, 'About three million bucks,' they're like, 'We'll make four of them.' So it looks like Moose Jaws is finally gonna happen."

