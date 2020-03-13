Kevin Smith Reveals Why He’s Not Really Scared of the Coronavirus

People all over the world are currently self-quarantining themselves in order to avoid the coronavirus, but not everyone is afraid of getting sick. Kevin Smith, the director best known for making Clerks, recently had to postpone the opening of SModcastle due to the coronavirus scare, but that doesn’t mean he’s living in fear. Smith recently talked about it on his show, Fatman Beyond, while describing the end of his recent Reboot Roadshow, which took him and Jason Mewes on a tour to screen their latest movie, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith said the experience was “punk rock” and that it felt like “going to church every night where I was both the priest and Jesus at the same time.” In fact, Smith said he’d like to do things the same when he inevitably makes Clerks 3. However, instead of four months, he’d like to do a year tour. That being said, he’s glad the Reboot Roadshow ended when it did considering so many events are being canceled these days.

“I’m glad I’m not doing it right the f**k now, man, because every day I thank god we just finished the Reboot tour just as the whole world was like, ‘and we’re about to hibernate for a year straight,’ because it’s gonna be tough to get people to go out for a little while.” He added, “That’s why I’m not really scared of the coronavirus. Obviously, I’m not in the high-risk groups and stuff, but I just spent like for the last four months [in] 67 f***ing cities, three countries, during which time I saw tons of f***ing people every night, including we did pictures after the screening, hugging, f***ing people taking pictures, hugging them again, and off they went.” Smith feels very confident that his body is as strong as ever. “I didn’t even get a f***ing cold on the road nor did I get the flu and shit, so I think my immune system is functioning,” he explained. You can watch the full Fatman Beyond episode below:

Last week, Smith reacted to the news that SXSW was canceled, because CLERK, a documentary about the making of his 1994 film, Clerks, was supposed to debut.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.